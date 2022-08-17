Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.2% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.47. The stock had a trading volume of 409,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

