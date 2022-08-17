Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $904,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 345.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $67,819,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of WY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

