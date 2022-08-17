Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ONTO traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. 2,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.