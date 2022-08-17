Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. 27,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

