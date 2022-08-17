Synthetify (SNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Synthetify has a total market cap of $874,404.22 and $72,560.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetify has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013463 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
