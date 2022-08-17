Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 690 shares.

Symphony International Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Symphony International

In other Symphony International news, insider Anil Thadani purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($302,078.30).

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

