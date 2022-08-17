Switcheo (SWTH) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Switcheo (SWTH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

