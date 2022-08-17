Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,840 shares during the period. Switch makes up approximately 2.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Switch worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Switch by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after buying an additional 1,299,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Switch by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 202,610 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 341,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

