SVB Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SVB Investment Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,513.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 632,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 223,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,227,797. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

