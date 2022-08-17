SVB Investment Services Inc. Purchases 9,490 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SVB Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 27.3% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.28. The company had a trading volume of 123,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

