Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.13 million and a PE ratio of 29.68. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95.
