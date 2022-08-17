SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits Market Cap of $64.80 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $64.80 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

