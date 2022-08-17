SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

