Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stride by 331.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 602,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $17,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stride by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.