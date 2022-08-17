Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0379 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $29.05 million and $6.93 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

