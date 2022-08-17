Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 10,575 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $167.31. 94,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

