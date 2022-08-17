Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $16.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

