Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 164.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.55. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

