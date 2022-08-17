Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,503 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,868,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. 53,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,748. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29.

