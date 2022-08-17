Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 54,398 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 1,541,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

