Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,098 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

