Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. 8,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,079. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

