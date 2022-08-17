Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

