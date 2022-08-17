Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Shares of UP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,377. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

