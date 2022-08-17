Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. 3,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,471. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

