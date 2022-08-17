Strategic Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,543,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.