Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,344 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

