Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stake Lifted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 1,007,629 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 48.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 50.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 513,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,317,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,417. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Stratasys Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.