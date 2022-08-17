StockNews.com Downgrades Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Atrion Trading Down 1.5 %

ATRI opened at $645.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.11. Atrion has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth about $664,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.