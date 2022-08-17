StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LPTH opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
