StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

