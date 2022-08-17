STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.81

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €35.81 ($36.54) and traded as high as €37.34 ($38.10). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €37.13 ($37.88), with a volume of 1,272,947 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.82.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

