Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,387. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

