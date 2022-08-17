Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 14,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 price objective on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Couloir Capital upped their price target on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

