Stephen C. Chen Sells 673 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 432,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

