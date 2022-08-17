Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 210,993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 118,288 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

