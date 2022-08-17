Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HGV shares. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

