Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 95,441 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

