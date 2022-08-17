Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,098,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,349,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

