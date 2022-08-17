Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,971 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,753 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after buying an additional 1,781,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 191.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,933 shares of company stock valued at $27,122,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

