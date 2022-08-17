Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,010,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,682,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,687,000.

IWN opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

