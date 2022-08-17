Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. 101,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

