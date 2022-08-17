StaFi Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

