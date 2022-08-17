Stably USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $463,002.21 and $21,022.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069136 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

