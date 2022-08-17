Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €53.80 ($54.90) and last traded at €54.00 ($55.10). Approximately 9,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.70 ($55.82).

Stabilus Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

