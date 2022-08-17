SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (STEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of STEW opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.