Splyt (SHOPX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $320,718.00

Splyt (SHOPX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Splyt has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Splyt coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037403 BTC.

Splyt Profile

Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.

Buying and Selling Splyt

