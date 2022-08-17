Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $113.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Finally, XN LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,262,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

