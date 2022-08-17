Spheroid Universe (SPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $172,080.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
