Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Trading Up 3.7%

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 15,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 565,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 75.5% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 300,129 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

