Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.73

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.73 and traded as high as $41.41. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $41.36, with a volume of 48,458 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Stephens upped their price target on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

